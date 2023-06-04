“New Jedi Order”: 10 Key Distinctions Between Rey’s New Jedi Order and the Prequels

Rey is building a new Jedi Order, one that should avoid the mistakes made by the Star Wars prequels’ Jedi Council. The upcoming Star Wars film, which is being referred to as “New Jedi Order” despite not having an official title, will see Rey Skywalker as a Jedi Master, 15 years after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The prequel-era Jedi were quite different from how the original Star Wars films portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Luke. Instead of mysterious space wizards scattered across the galaxy, the prequel-era Jedi operated under a strict code established by a Jedi Order. Here are 10 ways Rey’s new Jedi Order must differ from the prequels’ Jedi, so that it can avoid the mistakes made by them.

Rey’s Jedi Order Shouldn’t Have A Temple

Rather than having a Jedi Temple on Coruscant, Ahch-To, or anywhere else in the galaxy, Rey’s Jedi Order should not have an official location at all. While the prequel-era Jedi would be sent on missions across the galaxy, having so much political Jedi power concentrated in one place was a mistake. Not only did that make the Jedi Order an extension of the Galactic Senate, but it also separated the Jedi from the rest of the galaxy. A couple of Jedi visiting a distant planet for a diplomatic mission is one thing, but spreading the Jedi teachings across the galaxy is something completely different. Rey and her Jedi apprentices should travel across the Star Wars galaxy, finding and training Force-sensitive people. In terms of the story, that would help Rey’s Jedi Order avoid the mistakes made by the Jedi during the Old Republic. In terms of the franchise, having Rey train Jedi Padawans in different locations would make for an interesting change of pace compared to the prequels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Rey’s Jedi Order Shouldn’t Forbid Relationships

The original Jedi Order was adamantly against attachments. As put by Yoda, the fear of losing someone could be the first step toward the dark side of the Force. While Anakin’s fall to the dark side sort of proved Yoda right, Darth Vader’s redemption showed that attachments are important. Rey herself pointed out in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that it was Luke’s love for his father that saved the galaxy from Darth Vader. In addition, Rey formed a Force Dyad with Ben Solo, an extremely powerful bond born of their relationship throughout the sequel trilogy. Ben sacrificed himself to save Rey out of love, further showing the importance of attachment.

Rey’s Order Shouldn’t Have A Jedi Council

One of Luke Skywalker’s lessons to Rey in The Last Jedi is that no one, not even the Jedi, owns the Force. This is something the prequel-era Jedi Order failed to realize, as the Jedi Council tried to rule over the Force itself. As wise and experienced as Jedi such as Master Yoda and Master Windu were, they did not comprehend the Force in its entirety – no one does. Putting the fate of an entire Jedi Order, and therefore of the galaxy as a whole, in the hands of a few people can be very dangerous. Rey’s Jedi order should not have a council, nor should it have an official leader.

Rey’s Jedi Order Shouldn’t Have A Rank System

One of the biggest differences between the original trilogy’s approach to the Jedi and the prequel trilogy’s Jedi Order is that the latter included a rank system. Whereas in the original Star Wars movies terms like “Jedi Master” did not have a proper definition, the prequel trilogy gave the Jedi a fleshed-out rank system. From Youngling to Jedi Master, every step in the life of a Jedi had an official title. Rey’s new Jedi Order should move from Jedi trials and council nominations, thus making the Jedi feel less like a military unity. Luke Skywalker never took any formal Jedi trials, yet no one would argue that Luke was not a Jedi.

Rey’s Jedi Order Shouldn’t Be Attached To The Republic

The New Republic was destroyed in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so it is difficult to say which form of galactic government would be in place during Rey’s New Jedi Order movie. That said, assuming that there is a “New New Republic”, Rey’s Jedi should not be attached to it. Of course, any Jedi should be ready to answer calls for help anywhere in the galaxy. However, the Jedi Order should not be an extension of the Galactic Republic, much less its military arm. This would also avoid a Clone Wars scenario, during which the Jedi had to pick a side in the war.

Rey’s Jedi Order Shouldn’t Recruit Padawans At A Young Age

Another huge difference between the original trilogy’s Jedi and the Star Wars prequels’ Jedi Order is how young Force-sensitives would join the latter. Granted, Yoda did say that Luke Skywalker was too old to be trained as a Jedi in The Empire Strikes Back. However, no one could have anticipated that nine-year-old Anakin Skywalker was also too old to be trained as a Jedi. The original Jedi Order basically took children away from their families to be trained as Jedi younglings, essentially preventing them to become attached to anyone. This arguably cruel method should not be part of Rey’s new Jedi Order.

Rey’s Jedi Order Should Have Less Formal Training

In terms of the Star Wars prequels lore, Luke Skywalker should perhaps not even be considered a Jedi. That massive inconsistency between what the original Star Wars movies presented and what the prequels revealed about the Jedi works in-universe, as Luke was trained at a time when the Jedi Order was no more. Still, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker were all “perfect Jedi” far before the prequels established what Jedi trials or Padawans were. Luke’s Jedi training with Yoda on Dagobah was absurdly more simple than what prequel-era Padawans went through, yet it taught Skywalker everything he need to know. Rey’s new Jedi Order should try something similar.

Rey’s Jedi Order Should Not Be A Military Asset

Mace Windu stated that the Jedi were “protectors of the peace, not soldiers” shortly before the Jedi Order joined the Clone Wars. For three years, the Jedi became generals, leading clone battalions against the Separatist Alliance’s battle droids. The Clone Wars would seal the fate of the Jedi Order, as the line between right and wrong became blurrier. The Clone Wars were the Jedi Order’s final mistake, and it proved that the Jedi should not be a military asset for the Galactic Senate to deploy. Rey’s Jedi should aim at preventing conflicts such as the Clone Wars, not fighting in them.

Rey’s New Jedi Order Should Seek True Balance

What the balance of the Force means in Star Wars is a complicated question. George Lucas’ Chosen One prophecy, which was introduced in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, retroactively changed the entire saga. If Anakin Skywalker was the one bound to bring balance to the Force, what do Luke’s actions in the original trilogy mean? Regardless of those mysteries, Rey’s New Jedi Order movie should see the character trying to find the true balance of the Force. Rey’s Force Dyad with Kylo Ren, which might be the key to balance after all, can be a great starting point for this new Jedi Order to embrace balance and not just “the Light.”

Rey’s New Jedi Order Should Really Pay Attention To Force Visions

Force visions are the trickiest power a Force-sensitive person can have. The ability to see the future was behind some of the most important events in all three Star Wars trilogies. That includes Luke’s vision of Leia and Han in Dagobah, Anakin Skywalker’s visions of his mother and Padmé dying, and Luke’s vision of Ben Solo’s future as Kylo Ren. Except for Luke going to Cloud City, all of these examples ended up as a tragic self-fulfilling prophecy. Yoda did not handle Anakin’s visions well, just like Luke did not know what to make of his Kylo Ren visions. Rey’s new Jedi Order must pay attention…

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :10 Ways Rey’s New Jedi Order Must Be Different To The Prequels/