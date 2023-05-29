New Jersey Field Training Officer Tyler Ford Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Crash: Obituary

Tyler Ford Obituary: New Jersey Field Training Officer Dies in Motorcycle Accident

Early Life and Career

Tyler Ford was born on June 12, 1985, in Newark, New Jersey. He grew up in a family of law enforcement officers and always knew that he wanted to follow in their footsteps. After graduating from high school, Ford joined the New Jersey Police Department and began his journey as a law enforcement officer.

Over the years, he worked his way up the ranks, and in 2010, he became a Field Training Officer. He was known for his dedication to his job and his commitment to training new officers.

The Accident

On the evening of August 17, 2021, Tyler Ford was riding his motorcycle on Route 46 in Parsippany, New Jersey. He was on his way home from work when he was involved in a collision with a car. Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the scene.

The accident investigation is ongoing, but initial reports suggest that the driver of the car may have been at fault.

The Legacy

Tyler Ford was a beloved member of the law enforcement community in New Jersey. He was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his dedication to his job. He was a mentor to many young officers, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.

His colleagues remember him as a consummate professional who always had a smile on his face. He was a tireless worker who never hesitated to go above and beyond to help others.

The Funeral

Tyler Ford’s funeral was held on August 26, 2021, at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey. The service was attended by hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state, as well as family, friends, and members of the community.

During the service, Tyler was remembered for his dedication to his job, his love for his family, and his commitment to making the world a better place. He was honored with a 21-gun salute and a flyover by the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit.

The Legacy Lives On

While Tyler Ford may no longer be with us, his legacy lives on through the many lives he touched. He was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of New Jersey. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tyler Ford.

