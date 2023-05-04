“New Jersey shooting” : Suspected Gunman and Two Others Killed in New Jersey Shooting Incident

Tragic Shooting in New Jersey Leaves Three Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Girl

On Wednesday night, a domestic dispute call in New Jersey turned into a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of three people, including a 7-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Johnson Avenue, and when authorities arrived at the scene around 8:45 p.m., they found the young girl with a gunshot wound to her chest. Sadly, she did not survive.

As police were responding to the call, they encountered an armed man, whom they shot and killed. The suspect had reportedly thrown away one gun before pulling out a second one, which led to the officers opening fire. The third victim in the shooting has not been identified, but sources say that they were also killed in the initial incident.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka expressed his condolences in a statement, calling the shooting “tragic.” The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that a child was among the deceased, but no further details were provided.

At the scene, a semi-automatic handgun was found in the street, and medical staff were present to assist the injured. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General is leading the investigation into the shooting, as state law dictates that they take over in cases of police-involved shootings.

This heartbreaking incident is just one of many recent shootings that have taken place across the United States. Gun violence continues to be a pressing issue in the country, with many calling for stricter gun control measures to prevent tragedies like this from occurring. The loss of innocent lives, particularly that of a child, is devastating and underscores the urgent need for action to address this ongoing problem.

In the wake of this tragedy, the community in New Jersey and beyond is left grappling with grief and searching for answers. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this senseless act of violence. May they find comfort and healing in the midst of their pain.

News Source : David Propper

Source Link :New Jersey shooting leaves 3 people dead, including suspected gunman/