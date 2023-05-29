“New Jersey university lockdown” today : Reports of Active Shooter Prompt Lockdown at New Jersey University

Reports of Active Shooter at a University in New Jersey Lead to Lockdown today 2023.

St. Elizabeth’s University in Morristown, New Jersey, was placed on lockdown due to false reports of an active shooter. The Florham Park Police Department closed the university and St. Elizabeth Academy out of caution. Police authorities rushed to the scene to search for a suspicious person, but later confirmed there was no active shooter. The university advised people to stay away and those on campus to continue sheltering in place until the lockdown was lifted.

News Source : Today Wiki

