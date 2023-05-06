New Kentucky Derby Post Positions : Kentucky Derby Post Positions: An In-Depth Analysis

Analyzing the Latest Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby

Breaking Down the New Kentucky Derby Post Positions

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. Every year, thousands of spectators gather at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky to witness the most exciting two minutes in sports. This year, the 147th Kentucky Derby will take place on May 1st, and the post positions were drawn on April 27th. In this article, we will break down the new Kentucky Derby post positions and what they mean for the horses and jockeys.

What are Post Positions?

Post positions are essential in horse racing as they determine the starting positions for each horse in the race. The Kentucky Derby has a maximum of 20 horses, and each horse is assigned a post position number from 1 to 20. The post positions are drawn randomly, and each trainer hopes to get the best possible position for their horse.

Favorite to Win

This year, Essential Quality, trained by Brad Cox, is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality drew the 14th post position, which is a good spot as horses in this position have won the Kentucky Derby 10 times in history. The 14th position also gives the horse and jockey, Luis Saez, a clear view of the track, which can be advantageous in the early stages of the race.

Second Favorite

The second favorite in the race, Rock Your World, drew the 15th post position. This position has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner, but it is not necessarily a disadvantage. The horse and jockey, Joel Rosario, will have a clear view of the track and can make a move towards the front of the pack early on.

One to Watch

Another horse to watch is Known Agenda, who drew the 1st post position. This position is considered one of the worst as it is on the inside of the track, and horses can get boxed in. However, Known Agenda’s trainer, Todd Pletcher, is experienced in winning the Kentucky Derby, and he will have a strategy in place to ensure the horse and jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr., have a good chance of winning.

Surprise Draw

One of the biggest surprises in the post position draw was Medina Spirit, who drew the 8th post position. Medina Spirit is trained by Bob Baffert, who has won the Kentucky Derby six times, and the 8th post position has produced four Kentucky Derby winners. Jockey John Velazquez will have to navigate a crowded field from this position, but he has the experience and skill to do so.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the post positions in the Kentucky Derby can make or break a horse’s chances of winning. While some positions are considered better than others, a skilled jockey and trainer can overcome any disadvantage. The 147th Kentucky Derby promises to be an exciting race, and we can’t wait to see which horse and jockey will cross the finish line first.