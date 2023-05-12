New Law Passed In Florida Immigration – New Laws In Florida : Florida Passes New Immigration Law: What You Need to Know

On May 6, 2021, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new immigration law, SB 168, which has been described as one of the toughest immigration laws in the country. The law covers a wide range of issues related to immigration and includes provisions that affect law enforcement agencies, employers, and immigrants themselves. However, the law has been met with controversy, with some hailing it as a necessary step to ensure the safety of Florida residents and others criticizing it as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Overview of SB 168

SB 168 is a comprehensive immigration law that covers a range of issues related to immigration. The law includes provisions affecting law enforcement agencies, employers, and immigrants themselves. Some key provisions of the law include:

Sanctuary Cities: The law prohibits local governments in Florida from adopting policies that limit or restrict the enforcement of federal immigration laws. Local law enforcement agencies are required to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally. E-Verify: The law requires all employers in Florida to use the federal E-Verify system to verify the employment eligibility of all new hires. Failure to comply with this requirement can result in fines and other penalties. Public Benefits: The law prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving certain public benefits, such as housing assistance and food stamps. Criminal Penalties: The law increases the criminal penalties for individuals convicted of certain immigration-related crimes, such as human trafficking and harboring illegal immigrants.

Impact on Law Enforcement

One of the most controversial aspects of SB 168 is its impact on law enforcement agencies in Florida. The law requires local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally. This provision has been criticized by some as a violation of immigrants’ rights and a potential threat to public safety.

Supporters of the law argue that it is necessary to ensure that criminals who are in the country illegally are identified and deported. They also argue that the law will help to deter illegal immigration by making it more difficult for undocumented immigrants to live and work in Florida.

Opponents of the law argue that it will lead to racial profiling and discrimination against immigrants, particularly those who are Hispanic or Latino. They also argue that it will discourage immigrants from reporting crimes or cooperating with law enforcement out of fear of being detained and deported.

Impact on Employers

Another key provision of SB 168 is its requirement that all employers in Florida use the federal E-Verify system to verify the employment eligibility of all new hires. The E-Verify system is an online tool that allows employers to confirm that an employee is authorized to work in the United States.

Supporters of the law argue that it will help to ensure that employers are hiring legal workers and will deter employers from hiring undocumented immigrants. They also argue that it will level the playing field for businesses that are following the law and not hiring illegal workers.

Opponents of the law argue that it will place an undue burden on employers, particularly small businesses, and will lead to discrimination against workers who are perceived to be immigrants. They also argue that the E-Verify system is unreliable and can produce errors, which could result in legal workers being wrongly identified as unauthorized to work.

Impact on Immigrants

SB 168 has a significant impact on immigrants in Florida, particularly those who are undocumented. The law prohibits undocumented immigrants from receiving certain public benefits, such as housing assistance and food stamps. It also increases the criminal penalties for individuals who are convicted of certain immigration-related crimes, such as human trafficking and harboring illegal immigrants.

Supporters of the law argue that it will help to deter illegal immigration and will ensure that immigrants who are in the country illegally are held accountable for their actions. They also argue that it is unfair for undocumented immigrants to receive public benefits that are funded by taxpayers.

Opponents of the law argue that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional to deny public benefits to individuals based on their immigration status. They also argue that the law will lead to increased fear and insecurity among immigrants, particularly those who are already marginalized and vulnerable.

Conclusion

SB 168 is a controversial and far-reaching immigration law that has significant implications for law enforcement agencies, employers, and immigrants in Florida. Supporters of the law argue that it is necessary to ensure the safety and security of Florida residents, while opponents argue that it is discriminatory and unconstitutional. As the law goes into effect, it is likely that there will be legal challenges and ongoing debate about its impact and its implications for immigrants’ rights.

