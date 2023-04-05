“New life in Christ. RIP.”

If someone is united with Christ, they are transformed into a new being. The former self is gone, and a renewed person has emerged. 2 Corinthians 5:17 ESV

The verse from 2 Corinthians 5:17 is a powerful reminder of the transformative power of God when we choose to enter into a relationship with Him through Christ. This verse reminds us that when we surrender our lives to Christ, the old self that was bound by sin and brokenness is crucified with Christ, and we are raised to new life in Him.

The imagery of a new creation is significant because it speaks to the idea of starting over, being made new, and having a fresh start. This idea of being made new is not just a surface level change. Rather, it is a complete and total transformation that takes place in every aspect of our lives.

As we walk in faith and continue to make Christ the center of our lives, we begin to see the fruits of this transformation in our relationships, our habits, our desires, and our sense of purpose. Our old ways of thinking and behaving are replaced with a new perspective that is rooted in the love and truth of God. We begin to see ourselves and those around us through the eyes of grace and love.

The verse also serves as a reminder that we are not meant to walk this journey alone. As we live out our new identity as followers of Christ, we are empowered by the Holy Spirit to bring others along on the journey. We are called to share the good news of salvation with the world and to help others experience the transformative power of God’s love.

In a world that can often feel broken and chaotic, 2 Corinthians 5:17 is a message of hope and restoration. It reminds us that no matter how far we may have strayed or how broken we may feel, there is always hope for a new beginning in Christ. As we surrender our lives to Him, we can trust that He will take our brokenness and transform it into something beautiful and new.

