“New Mexico motorcycle rally shooting” today : Police report 3 fatalities in gang-related shooting at New Mexico motorcycle rally

Police Report Three Fatalities in Gang Shooting at New Mexico Motorcycle Rally

Three people were killed and five more were hospitalised after a shooting between two outlaw motorcycle clubs at a rally in New Mexico. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon during a confrontation between the Bandidos and the Water Dogs at the Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally. All eight victims were gang members. Police arrested member Jacob Castillo of the Water Dogs and charged him with murder, while Christopher Garcia of the Bandidos was charged with cocaine possession, and Matthew Jackson of the same club was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment.

News Source : Peter Sblendorio

