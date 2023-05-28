“New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Shooting” today : What Happened at the New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Shooting That Resulted in 3 Fatalities and 5 Injuries?

What Happened at the New Mexico Motorcycle Rally Shooting That Resulted in 3 Fatalities and 5 Injuries? today 2023.

At a motorcycle rally in New Mexico, three people were killed and five others injured in a shooting incident. The police are still investigating the incident, but it is believed to be a result of an altercation between rival biker gangs. Eyewitnesses reported seeing several people fleeing the scene on motorcycles.

News Source : trendingdispatch.com

New Mexico shooting incident Motorcycle rally shooting Fatal shooting at New Mexico event Investigating the New Mexico shooting Breaking news: Deadly shooting at motorcycle rally