“New Mexico motorcycle shooting” today : Multiple casualties reported in shooting at New Mexico resort town during motorcycle rally, with at least 2 fatalities

Shooting at New Mexico Resort Town During Motorcycle Rally Leaves 2 Dead and Several Injured

Two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting during an annual motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico. The incident, which involved motorcycle gang members, occurred on the town’s main road near two retail stores. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation. The resort town was expecting almost 30,000 people over the weekend as part of the 41st annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally.

News Source : Dennis Romero,Emma Li,Claire Cardona,Kurt Chirbas,Linda Takahashi

