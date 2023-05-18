“New Mexico shooting spree” today : Three Elderly Women Killed in New Mexico Neighborhood Shooting Spree by Gunman

1. #NewMexicoShooting

On Monday, a gunman in Farmington, New Mexico opened fire on passing vehicles and pedestrians, killing three elderly women and injuring six others, including two police officers. The shooter, an 18-year-old male armed with two pistols and a semiautomatic rifle, fired over 100 rounds from his yard before leaving the property. He was later shot and killed by responding police officers. The motive for the shooting is unclear, but the gunman’s family has expressed concerns about his mental health. Investigators are working to determine the meaning behind a handwritten note found in the shooter’s pocket.

The tragedy underscores the ongoing issue of mass shootings in the United States, with innocent individuals going about their daily lives becoming targets of senseless violence. The shooter’s ability to acquire multiple firearms and ammunition highlights the need for stricter gun control laws in the country. While investigators work to determine the motive behind this devastating incident, the families of the victims are left to mourn their loved ones and a community is left to grapple with yet another tragedy.

