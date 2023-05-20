“New Mexico shooting”: Three People Killed in a Tragic Shooting Rampage in a New Mexico Community

An 18-year-old high school student in Farmington, New Mexico, went on a shooting rampage in his neighbourhood, killing three people and injuring nine. The assailant, Beau Wilson, targeted homes and vehicles indiscriminately before he was killed by four police officers. One of the officers, Farmington Police Sgt. Rachel Discenza, was wounded in the exchange of gunfire, while New Mexico State Police Officer Andreas Stamatiadas was shot when he arrived at the scene. Investigations are ongoing to establish whether Wilson had any connection to his victims, how he acquired the firearms, and his mental health.

Read Full story : Tragic Shooting Rampage Leaves Three Dead in New Mexico Community /

News Source : PelhamPlus

