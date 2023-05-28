“New Mexico shooting” today : At least two people killed in shooting incident in New Mexico, USA | Latest News

Posted on May 28, 2023

At least two dead in New Mexico, USA shooting incident | Latest News today 2023.
Two people have been killed and six others injured in a shooting at a motorcycle rally in Red River, New Mexico. The injured were taken to hospitals, with one requiring air transport to Denver. Police have not yet captured any suspects and have asked the public to avoid the area while investigations take place. The event is the 41st annual motorcycle rally in the town.

News Source : Today90

