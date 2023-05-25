New oil refinery planned in Cushing, Oklahoma – potential impact on community and environment

Cushing Oil Refinery : New oil refinery in Cushing to be built, first in US since ’77; no mention of suspects or victims.

Cushing will be the site for the first significant oil refinery to be constructed in the United States since 1977, as depicted in the image of the Cushing oil refinery.

Read Full story : Planned Cushing refinery to have multibillion-dollar impact /

News Source : Journal Record Staff

Cushing refinery expansion Oil production optimization Energy infrastructure development Crude oil transportation efficiency Strategic refinery investment