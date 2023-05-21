“New Orleans shooting” today : New Orleans Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured, and Unharmed Baby | Crime/Police

New Orleans Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Injured, and Baby Unharmed – Police Report today 2023.

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Beechcraft Street in New Orleans on Saturday night. The victims include a 17-year-old who died at the scene and a 31-year-old woman who died in hospital. A 2-month-old baby who was inside a vehicle with the deceased woman was unharmed. Police are investigating the incident and have not released information on the possible relationships between the victims.

News Source : NOLA.com

