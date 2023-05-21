New Orleans shooting victim names : Two Dead, Two Injured in New Orleans Shooting; Suspects at Large

Two Dead, Two Injured in Apparent Related Shootings in New Orleans: Suspect(s) at Large

New Orleans police are investigating a series of shootings that occurred on Saturday night and resulted in two fatalities and two injuries. The incidents took place in the Skyview area and were reported minutes apart. According to authorities, the shootings appear to be connected, and investigators are working to determine a motive. Police are searching for two suspects, one of whom is believed to be carrying a handgun and the other a rifle. The first shooting occurred on Beechcraft Street, where a 17-year-old boy was found dead. A 31-year-old woman was later discovered shot inside her car a few blocks away. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man who had also been shot were found at local hospitals and are currently in stable condition. The identities of the victims will be released after the completion of autopsies and notification of their families.

