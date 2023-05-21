New Orleans shooting victims : “New Orleans Shootings Leave Two Dead, Two Injured Including 17-Year-Old Victim”

Multiple Shootings in New Orleans Leave Two Dead and Two Injured, Suspects at Large

Two shootings that appear to be related occurred in the Skyview area of New Orleans on Saturday night, leaving two people dead and two others injured. The police responded to calls about the shootings at two separate locations, and they believe the incidents are connected. They are currently investigating the motive and searching for two suspects, one carrying a handgun and the other a rifle. The first shooting took place on Beechcraft Street, where a 17-year-old boy was found dead. The second shooting occurred a few blocks away, where a 31-year-old woman was shot inside her car and later died at the hospital. A two-month-old baby who was also in the car was unharmed. Two other people, a 13-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, were found with gunshot wounds at nearby hospitals and are in stable condition. The Orleans Parish coroner’s office will determine the cause of death and release the victims’ names once autopsies are complete and families have been notified.

Read Full story : Two people killed, two injured in New Orleans shootings /

News Source : AP NEWS

1. New Orleans shooting news

2. Fatal shooting in New Orleans

3. Gun violence in Louisiana

4. Crime in New Orleans

5. New Orleans police investigation