New Pacific Ocean species discovery: 5,578 new species found in Clarion-Clipperton Zone

New Pacific Ocean species discovery: 5,578 new species found in Clarion-Clipperton Zone

Posted on May 28, 2023

Clarion-Clipperton Zone : No suspect or victim name found in

about new species discovered in Pacific Ocean

A report published in Current Biology states that scientists have discovered thousands of new species in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area of the Pacific Ocean spanning 1.7 million square miles. The research found 5,578 new species, with 88% to 92% being “new to science.” The area is rich in minerals and has been identified as a future mining target. Before mining begins, scientists are studying the area’s ecosystem. The Natural History Museum notes that the CCZ is home to a variety of species, including sea cucumbers, sponges, crustaceans, worms, and fish. Nineteen contracts have been awarded to deep-sea mining contractors to explore the CCZ.

News Source : Bethany Dawson

  1. Marine biodiversity in the Pacific
  2. New marine species discovery
  3. Pacific marine ecosystem
  4. Marine conservation in Hawaii and Mexico
  5. Marine biology research in the Pacific
Post Views: 9

Leave a Reply