New Pacific Ocean species discovery: 5,578 new species found in Clarion-Clipperton Zone

A report published in Current Biology states that scientists have discovered thousands of new species in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, an area of the Pacific Ocean spanning 1.7 million square miles. The research found 5,578 new species, with 88% to 92% being “new to science.” The area is rich in minerals and has been identified as a future mining target. Before mining begins, scientists are studying the area’s ecosystem. The Natural History Museum notes that the CCZ is home to a variety of species, including sea cucumbers, sponges, crustaceans, worms, and fish. Nineteen contracts have been awarded to deep-sea mining contractors to explore the CCZ.

News Source : Bethany Dawson

