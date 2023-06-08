New park coming to downtown Edmonton, Warehouse Park, covering 1.81 hectares, replacing five parking lots, and featuring amenities like a playground and off-leash dog park. No suspect or victim mentioned.

Warehouse Park in Downtown Edmonton : New park coming to Edmonton’s downtown core: Warehouse Park to transform vacant lots into oasis

A new park is set to grace the Downtown Warehouse District in Edmonton, much to the delight of locals who cherish their green spaces. The 1.81-hectare Warehouse Park will be located west of 106th Street, beyond 107th Street, and between Jasper Avenue and 102nd Avenue. The park is designed to serve the community by providing a natural oasis and a multipurpose green space that includes open areas for reflection and exploration, a playground, a fitness area, and an off-leash dog park. The park will also host community events, informal recreation, and leisure activities. It will feature just under 1km of new pathways and 1,620 shrubs and 196 trees are due to be planted. The $46.1m project, which includes improvements to adjacent streets and alleys and a public washroom facility, will be funded mostly by the Downtown Community Revitalization Levy. Groundbreaking is scheduled for Spring 2024, with completion expected before the end of 2025.

News Source : Allison Stephen

