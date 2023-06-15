New Recruit Fatally Shoots Instructors today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During a military exercise in central Japan, a novice soldier fired randomly and fatally shot two Japanese servicemen while injuring one more. The Chief of Staff, Yasunori Morishita, confirmed the incident during a press conference and stated that the shooter, an 18-year-old trainee from the Self-Defense Force, was taken into custody and accused of attempted murder. The shooting occurred during a live-fire drill, and no civilians were involved. After the attack, live-fire and dangerous drill exercises were paused nationwide. Gun violence in Japan is rare, but there have been a few major cases in the last year.

