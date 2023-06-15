New Recruit Fatally Shoots Instructors today.

New Recruit Fatally Shoots Instructors today.

Posted on June 15, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During a military exercise in central Japan, a novice soldier fired randomly and fatally shot two Japanese servicemen while injuring one more. The Chief of Staff, Yasunori Morishita, confirmed the incident during a press conference and stated that the shooter, an 18-year-old trainee from the Self-Defense Force, was taken into custody and accused of attempted murder. The shooting occurred during a live-fire drill, and no civilians were involved. After the attack, live-fire and dangerous drill exercises were paused nationwide. Gun violence in Japan is rare, but there have been a few major cases in the last year.

  1. Shooting at Training Facility
  2. Gun Violence in the Workplace
  3. Workplace Safety Measures
  4. Mental Health Screening for Recruits
  5. Dealing with Workplace Trauma

News Source : 300th
Source Link :2 Instructors Shot Dead By A New Recruit/

Post Views: 11

Leave a Reply