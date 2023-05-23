New search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal, focusing on reservoir, involving police divers, sniffer dogs, and British officers; prime suspect Christian Brueckner believed to have spent time in the area.

Christian Brueckner: New search for Madeleine McCann’s body in Portugal : New search for Madeleine McCann in Portugal involving suspect Christian Brueckner

A new search is underway in Portugal as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Police divers entered the Barragem do Arade reservoir, 30 miles from where the three-year-old went missing in 2007. Portuguese police, with the help of sniffer dogs, rakes, and pickaxes, later combed the banks of the reservoir. The search was coordinated by Portuguese authorities at the request of German police and with the presence of British officers. The prime suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, spent time in the area between 2000 and 2017. Brueckner is facing charges in Germany over a number of separate sex offences allegedly committed in Portugal during that time.

