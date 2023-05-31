New Season of Siege

Siege New Season Brings Exciting Changes

The latest season of Rainbow Six Siege has arrived, and it brings with it a host of exciting changes and updates. From new operators to map reworks, there’s plenty to look forward to in Siege’s latest season.

New Operators: Aruni and Oryx

The two new operators introduced this season are Aruni and Oryx. Aruni is a defender who can deploy laser gates to block off entrances and deal damage to attackers who attempt to pass through them. She also has a prosthetic arm that can smash through walls and barricades. Oryx is a roaming defender who can dash through walls and knock down opponents. He can also jump up hatches and climb up walls to reach new vantage points.

Map Reworks: Skyscraper and Chalet

This season also brings major reworks to two maps: Skyscraper and Chalet. Skyscraper’s changes include a new staircase, additional cover in the exterior areas, and a new balcony. Chalet’s updates include a new objective location and a reworked basement area.

Quality of Life Improvements

In addition to new content, the new season also brings several quality of life improvements. Players can now customize their in-game chat settings, including font size and color. The report system has been updated to include more detailed options for reporting toxic behavior. The replay system has also been improved, allowing players to watch replays of their matches and analyze their gameplay.

Conclusion

Overall, the new season of Rainbow Six Siege offers plenty of exciting changes and updates. With two new operators, major map reworks, and quality of life improvements, there’s plenty to keep players engaged and entertained. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game or a newcomer, the latest season of Siege is definitely worth checking out.

