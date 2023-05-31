New Shivaji Nagar resident Ashwani Kumar arrested for counterfeiting branded clothing items

Ashwani Kumar : Arrested: Ashwani Kumar for Counterfeiting Branded Clothing Items

A resident of Shivaji Nagar was arrested by the police on Wednesday for counterfeiting branded clothing items and supplying them in various areas of the city. The accused, identified as Ashwani Kumar, was found in possession of 927 counterfeit caps. The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Rakesh Chabbra, a representative of the Puma company. Chabbra alleged that Kumar, who owns Handa Hosiery in Punjabi Bagh near Mayapuri, was reproducing articles of the Puma brand and selling them as originals. A case has been registered under sections 63 and 64 of the Copyright Act at Tibba police station. A representative photo of the accused has also been provided.

Read Full story : One held for counterfeiting branded clothes in Ludhiana /

News Source : HT Correspondent

Counterfeit clothing Ludhiana Branded clothing fraud Ludhiana Counterfeit fashion Ludhiana Fake designer clothes Ludhiana Brand piracy Ludhiana