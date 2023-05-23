“New shrimp species” today : New Shrimp Species Discovered as Fisherman Makes Unusual Catch

New shrimp species identified from a fisherman’s unusual catch today 2023.

A new species of native shrimp has been identified by scientists after a fisherman caught thousands of the tiny invertebrates in the Gippsland Lakes. The shrimp had gone unnoticed in the past, as they resemble “slivers of seaweed”. The discovery highlights the potential for further new species to be found in marine waters.

News Source : Head Topics

