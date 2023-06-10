New Study Finds 1.63 Million Excess Deaths Among Black Americans, JAMA Reports

Black Americans : New study shows 1.63 million excess deaths of Black Americans over two decades compared to white Americans, according to JAMA.

A new study published in JAMA highlights the racial disparities in mortality rates in the United States. Black Americans have a higher mortality rate than white Americans, resulting in 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades. This disparity is fueled by higher rates of heart disease, cancer, and infant mortality. Although progress was made in closing the gap between white and Black mortality rates from 1999 to 2011, the progress stalled from 2011 to 2019, and the Covid-19 pandemic erased two decades of progress. The authors of the study call for action to improve the health of Black Americans. The high mortality rates among Black people have less to do with genetics and more to do with the country’s long history of discrimination, which has undermined educational, housing, and job opportunities for generations of Black people. The racial disparities in health are so entrenched that even education and wealth don’t fully erase them. Black people are more likely to experience grief and mourning throughout their lives, which can undermine their mental and physical health. The study is a call to action for society to address the systemic racism that contributes to the health disparities experienced by Black Americans.

