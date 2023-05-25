“New tree species Arunachal Pradesh”: New tree species found in Arunachal Pradesh by researchers

Discovering Meiogyne Arunachalensis: A New Species of Tree in Arunachal Pradesh

Researchers have discovered a new species of tree in Arunachal Pradesh, a state located in Northeast India. The species was named Meiogyne Arunachalensis and was discovered during a biodiversity expedition to the Adi hills of Arunachal Pradesh. The discovery of the new tree species was published in the May 19 edition of the Edinburgh Journal of Botany.

A Team Effort

The expedition that led to the discovery of Meiogyne Arunachalensis was supported by the Hem Chand Mahindra Foundation, the Wildlife Institute of India, and Forest department of Arunachal Pradesh. Researchers Navendu Page, one of the members of the group, mentioned in the report that this is the third species from India and the first from eastern Himalayan and Northeast India.

The Genus Meiogyne

Meiogyne is a genus of trees that is distributed throughout South and Southeast Asia and includes approximately 33 described taxa. The newly discovered species, Meiogyne Arunachalensis, shows morphological similarity with Meiogyne maxiflora, a species distributed in Thailand, but it differs in a number of vegetative and reproductive characteristics.

The Largest Species of the Genus

Meiogyne arunachalensis is the largest species of the genus described so far in terms of tree height and girth of the tree trunk. The discovery of the tree species in Arunachal Pradesh is the first record of the genus from Northeast India and the eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspot. It is also likely to be found in the intervening districts of Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit, and also in northern parts of Myanmar in areas neighbouring the Namdapha National Park.

The Importance of Discovering New Species

The discovery of Meiogyne Arunachalensis highlights the importance of biodiversity expeditions and the need to identify and document new species. The eastern Himalayan region is one of the most biodiverse areas in the world, with a high number of endemic species. However, the region is also facing numerous threats, including deforestation, habitat degradation, and climate change.

The discovery of new species can help raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation and can also have practical applications. Many plant species have medicinal properties, and the discovery of new species can provide new sources of medicine. In addition, new plant species can also have economic value for local communities, either as a source of food, fuel, or other products.

Conclusion

The discovery of Meiogyne Arunachalensis is an exciting development for biodiversity research in Northeast India and the eastern Himalayan region. It highlights the need for continued efforts to identify and document new species and to protect the unique ecosystems in the region. The discovery also underscores the potential benefits that can come from the discovery of new plant species, both in terms of medicine and economic development for local communities.

Arunachal Pradesh biodiversity Tree species in Northeast India Endangered species conservation Forest ecology research Himalayan vegetation diversity

News Source : The_Hindu

Source Link :Researchers discover new species of tree in Arunachal Pradesh/