“New Units for Age of Sigmar”: Wishlist for Age of Sigmar 4.0

Age of Sigmar 4.0 Wishlist

Age of Sigmar has come a long way since its initial release in 2015. Over the years, it has evolved and expanded in ways that few could have imagined. With the recent announcement of a new edition, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Here are some of the things we hope to see in Age of Sigmar 4.0.

New Factions

Age of Sigmar has introduced a plethora of new factions throughout its lifetime, but there are still many realms and races that have yet to be explored. With 4.0, we hope to see new factions that are unique and exciting, such as the Aelven race or the Elemental realm. It would also be great to see some of the minor factions expanded upon, such as the Fyreslayers or the Kharadron Overlords.

Improved Rules

While Age of Sigmar has a solid rule set, there are always areas that can be improved upon. One area that could use some attention is the magic system. It would be great to see a more nuanced and strategic magic system that allows for more varied and interesting spells. Additionally, the movement and shooting rules could be tightened up to make gameplay more engaging and dynamic.

Balanced Gameplay

One of the biggest complaints about Age of Sigmar is the imbalance between factions. While this has improved over the years, there are still some factions that are much more powerful than others. With 4.0, we hope to see a more balanced playing field, with every faction having a chance to succeed. This could be achieved through better point values or more nuanced rules that take into account the strengths and weaknesses of each faction.

Expanded Lore

Age of Sigmar has a rich and complex lore, but there is always room for more. With 4.0, we hope to see more depth and detail added to the existing lore, as well as new stories and characters introduced. This could be through new campaign books or even a new edition of the core rulebook that includes more lore and background information.

Improved Miniatures

Age of Sigmar is known for its stunning miniatures, but there is always room for improvement. With 4.0, we hope to see even more detailed and dynamic miniatures that capture the essence of each faction. This could be achieved through better sculpting techniques or even the introduction of new materials.

More Narrative Play

While competitive play is a big part of Age of Sigmar, many players enjoy the narrative aspect of the game. With 4.0, we hope to see even more support for narrative play, such as new campaign books or even a dedicated narrative play rulebook. This would allow players to create their own stories and campaigns within the Age of Sigmar universe.

Improved App and Online Tools

Age of Sigmar has a great app and online tools, but there is always room for improvement. With 4.0, we hope to see an even more robust app that allows for army building, list sharing, and even online play. Additionally, it would be great to see more online tools for tracking campaigns and battles, as well as a more interactive community hub.

Conclusion

Age of Sigmar 4.0 has a lot to live up to, but with these improvements, it has the potential to be the best edition yet. From new factions and improved rules to balanced gameplay and expanded lore, there are many things that could make this edition a must-have for fans of the game. Here’s hoping that Games Workshop delivers on these wishes and more.

