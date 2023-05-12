New Vanderpump Rules Season 10 : What to Expect from the Explosive New Season of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules is a popular reality TV show that has captured the hearts of viewers since its debut in 2013. The show follows the lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and TomTom, and this year it is set to return for its ninth season. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an explosive new season, and here’s what we know so far.

New Cast Members

One of the biggest changes in the cast is the addition of several new cast members. Vanderpump Rules has always been known for its drama, and the new cast members promise to bring even more of it. We can expect to see a lot of new faces this season, including two new servers at SUR, a new bartender at TomTom, and a new assistant for Lisa Vanderpump. The new cast members are sure to shake things up, and we can’t wait to see how they fit in with the existing cast.

Relationship Drama

Another thing we can expect from the new season of Vanderpump Rules is more relationship drama. The show has always been known for its love triangles, breakups, and makeups, and this season looks to be no different. We can expect to see more of Tom and Katie’s relationship, as well as the newly engaged Scheana Shay. And of course, we can’t forget about the drama between Tom Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute. The two had a tumultuous relationship in previous seasons, and we can expect to see more of their drama this season.

Cast Member Drama

It’s not just romantic relationships that will be causing drama this season. We can also expect to see more drama between the cast members themselves. Vanderpump Rules has always been known for its cliques and feuds, and this season looks to be no different. We can expect to see more drama between the “OG” cast members and the new cast members, as well as drama between the servers at SUR and the bartenders at TomTom.

Diversity and Inclusion

One of the most talked-about storylines this season is the fallout from the Black Lives Matter protests. Many of the cast members faced backlash for their past racially insensitive behavior, and we can expect to see more of that addressed this season. We can also expect to see more conversations about diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Vanderpump Rules has always been criticized for its lack of diversity, and it looks like the show is finally taking steps to address that.

Business Ventures

Another thing we can expect from the new season of Vanderpump Rules is more business ventures. Lisa Vanderpump is known for her successful restaurants and bars, and we can expect to see more of that this season. We can expect to see more of TomTom, the bar owned by Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, as well as Lisa Vanderpump’s new restaurant venture. We can also expect to see more of the cast members pursuing their own business ventures, such as Scheana Shay’s new podcast.

Conclusion

Overall, the new season of Vanderpump Rules promises to be one of the most explosive yet. With a new cast, more drama, and new storylines, fans are eagerly anticipating the show’s return. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the show, there’s sure to be something for everyone in the new season of Vanderpump Rules.

