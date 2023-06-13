New Vienna man identified as victim in Dubuque County fatal crash

Posted on June 13, 2023

A fatal crash in Dubuque County has resulted in the identification of a New Vienna man. According to authorities, on June 6 at around 4:26 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Asbury police, and Asbury EMS responded to a single-vehicle accident at 16323 Asbury Rd. The vehicle had driven off the road and traveled approximately 70 yards through a field before going down a wooded embankment. The driver, 64-year-old Charles Coley, was transported to a local hospital in Dubuque by Asbury Ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation is still ongoing.

