“New Year Review”: 5 Areas to Reset and Evaluate in the New Year

5 Things to Reset and Review in the New Year

The start of a new year is the perfect time to reflect on the past and make changes for the future. As a leader, it’s important to take a step back and review your processes, meetings, and overall work-life balance. Here are five things you should consider resetting and reviewing in the new year:

Automate Processes:

Look at the things you’re doing repeatedly and see if there are any tools you can use to make it smoother and faster. Password managers, like LastPass, can make logins more secure and convenient. Consider automating your payments processes or using a customer relationship management tool to make sales and marketing easier. Rethink Your Meetings Structure:

Review your most frequent meetings and ask yourself what the goals are and how you can better structure them for better outcomes. Consider banning PowerPoint, like Jeff Bezos, or establishing requirements for people who run meetings. Look for ways to utilize everyone’s time better. Set Aside Inspiration Time:

Give yourself the gift of time that’s focused on you. Look at the future and listen to people who aren’t in your industry or usual scope. Podcasts, like the Tim Ferris Show or How I Built This, are short, compact, and useful for feeding and growing your brain. Do a Sustainability Review:

Sustainability can save your office a lot of money. Review your office and see what simple changes you can make, like setting the printer to print double-sided. Check out our list of 40 things to check in your office for more ideas. Reduce Your Phone Time – and Your Team’s:

Try a phone fast by deleting apps that waste your time or reducing the time you work after office hours. Ask your team what you can do to reduce their phone and email time and establish boundaries that serve everyone. Model those boundaries by leaving the office on time and avoiding sending emails late at night or on the weekends.

In conclusion, take the time to reset and review your processes, meetings, and work-life balance in the new year. Look for ways to automate processes, structure meetings for better outcomes, set aside inspiration time, do a sustainability review, and reduce phone time for yourself and your team. With these changes, you can invest more time in the future, in yourself, and in your team.

