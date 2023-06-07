New York City Obituary of 1997







Obituary for John Doe – 1997 NYC

John Doe, a beloved member of the New York City community, passed away on June 15, 1997, at the age of 65.

John was born on January 1, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York. He graduated from St. John’s University with a degree in Business Administration and went on to have a successful career in finance.

John was known for his kind heart and his willingness to help anyone in need. He was a devout Catholic and dedicated much of his time to volunteering at his local church.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mary, and their two children, Michael and Jennifer. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on June 18, 1997, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic Charities of New York.





