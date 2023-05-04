“New York City Subway Homicide” : New York City Subway Passengers’ Death Ruled as Homicide by Authorities – Tasnim News Agency Reports

The Tragic Death of Jordan Neely

The man who was killed on Monday, Jordan Neely, had allegedly been yelling and ranting on a New York City subway train before being subdued by another passenger. According to independent journalist Juan Alberto Vázquez, who reported on the incident via the Facebook page “Luces de Nueva York,” Neely had said, “I don’t have food. I don’t have a drink. I am fed up. I don’t care if I go to jail, and if they give me life in prison … I am ready to die.”

The Incident

According to the NYPD, a 24-year-old man subdued Neely, who was allegedly harassing passengers and making threats. Cellphone video taken by Vázquez captured the aftermath. The footage appears to show Neely being choked by another subway passenger as a different passenger holds down Neely until he stops moving. Police confirmed Neely lost consciousness after the physical struggle. Neely was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Investigation

The medical examiner determined that Neely was killed by the chokehold, and his death has been ruled a homicide. The 24-year-old man was questioned by detectives and released, according to police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the NYPD. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has stated that they will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.

Reactions to Neely’s Death

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander has spoken out over Neely’s death. “NYC is not Gotham. We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequence. Or where the killer is justified & cheered,” Lander said in a tweet. Advocates for homeless populations say anti-homeless sentiment wrongfully paints this vulnerable population as inherently dangerous and creates a climate of fear of them that increases “the likelihood of these sorts of tragedies,” according to a statement from the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

According to police sources, Neely had a documented mental health history. He had been arrested more than 40 times prior for assault, disorderly conduct and fare evasion. Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Wednesday that she found the video “deeply disturbing” and gave a nod to the $1 billion dollar investment in mental health services throughout the state.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Jordan Neely highlights the need for increased awareness and support for individuals with mental health issues and homeless populations. It also brings attention to the use of force by individuals who are not trained in law enforcement and the potential consequences of such actions. The investigation into this incident will hopefully provide answers and justice for Neely and his family.

News Source : Tasnim News Agency

Source Link :Death of Man on New York City Subway Ruled A Homicide – Other Media news – Tasnim News Agency/