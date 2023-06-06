healthy eating : New York City unveils food education plan to combat obesity in schools

A new food education plan was introduced by New York City officials at a school on the Upper West Side to educate students about healthy eating and offer them healthy and culturally appropriate options in cafeterias. Mayor Eric Adams emphasized the importance of food looking, being, and tasting good. With almost 40% of city public school students overweight or obese, the plan aims to achieve three goals: improving knowledge about healthy eating and wellness, providing access to nutritious meals, and empowering school community members to be wellness ambassadors. The mayor, who personally experienced type 2 diabetes, believes that the program’s impact will extend beyond schools and influence the lives of others. The roadmap includes improving cafeterias and kitchens in schools throughout the city.

News Source : ABC7 New York

