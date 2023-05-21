New York County voter ID fraud today : Misidentification of New York County Voters as Democrats on Voter IDs

Misidentification of All New York County Voters as Democrats in Voter IDs today 2023.

A printing error by Rochester-based Phoenix Graphics has caused all voters in Nassau County, New York, to be identified as Democrats on their voter ID cards, regardless of their political affiliation. This has caused confusion and concern among voters, particularly as the primaries are scheduled for June. Phoenix Graphics has apologized, but this is not the first time the printing company has made such an error. The incident has led to questions about the election process and trust in elections. Phoenix Graphics is correcting the error and will send out new accurate voter ID cards.

News Source : Naveen Athrappully

1. Voter ID fraud

2. Voter suppression

3. Election integrity

4. Political manipulation

5. Voter rights