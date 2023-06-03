“New York killers sentenced”: Reacting to Life Sentences: New York’s Most Wanted Killers

5 MOST WANTED New York K!llers REACTING TO LIFE SENTENCE

Introduction

The justice system can be unforgiving, especially to those who have committed heinous crimes. In New York, there are notorious k!llers who have been on the run for years. However, when they are finally caught, they are often sentenced to life in prison. This article will explore the reactions of the top 5 most wanted New York k!llers who have received a life sentence.

1. Joel Rifkin

Joel Rifkin was convicted of murdering nine women in the 1990s. He was sentenced to 203 years in prison. In an interview with the New York Daily News, Rifkin expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged that he deserved his sentence. He stated that he was glad that he was caught and that he was not going to appeal his conviction. Rifkin said that he was willing to do whatever it takes to make amends for his crimes.

2. David Berkowitz

David Berkowitz, also known as the Son of Sam, was convicted of murdering six people in the 1970s. He was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences. In an interview with CBS News, Berkowitz expressed regret for his actions and apologized to his victims’ families. He also stated that he had found religion in prison and was trying to make amends for his crimes.

3. Richard Kuklinski

Richard Kuklinski was a notorious hitman who was convicted of murdering at least five people in the 1980s. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. In an interview with HBO, Kuklinski stated that he had no regrets for his actions and that he would do it again if he had to. He also stated that he did not care about his sentence and that he would continue to be a criminal if he ever got out of prison.

4. Robert Chambers

Robert Chambers, also known as the Preppy K!ller, was convicted of murdering Jennifer Levin in 1986. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. In an interview with ABC News, Chambers expressed remorse for his actions and apologized to Levin’s family. He stated that he had found religion in prison and was trying to make amends for his crimes. Chambers also stated that he was not going to appeal his sentence and that he deserved to be in prison.

5. Charles Manson

Charles Manson was convicted of orchestrating the murders of seven people in the 1960s. He was sentenced to nine consecutive life sentences. In an interview with CNN, Manson stated that he did not care about his sentence and that he would continue to be a criminal if he ever got out of prison. He also stated that he did not have any regrets for his actions and that he was proud of what he had done.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the reactions of the top 5 most wanted New York k!llers who have received a life sentence vary. Some express remorse for their actions and are trying to make amends, while others have no regrets and would continue to be criminals if they could. The justice system may have punished them, but their actions will forever haunt their victims’ families.

