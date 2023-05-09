“New Zealand cave search” : “Discovery of Caves in New Zealand Where a Teenager is Missing”

Teen missing in New Zealand caves: Body discovered

New Zealand police have recovered a body from the caves where a high school student went missing on a school trip due to a flash flood that swept through. The incident occurred at the Abbey Caves near Whangarei on the upper North Island after a group of 15 high school students and two adults got into difficulty amid a heavy rainstorm. The remaining 16 are accounted for. Formal identification of the body has yet to take place. The accident happened as heavy rain swept across the upper North Island causing flooding and closing schools and roads.

