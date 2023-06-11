Newark shooting claims two lives and leaves one woman injured on Saturday night. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a joint statement by Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé, two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark on Saturday night. The victims were found by Newark officers who responded to a shooting report on Shepherd Avenue at 11:30 p.m. Isaiah Cobb, 33, of Hillside, was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times, while Terrance Carroll, 51, of Newark, was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. The woman’s name was not released and she was being evaluated at a local hospital. This was the second incident of multiple shootings on Saturday night in Newark, with the first occurring on Van Buren Street. No arrests or suspects were reported, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the prosecutor’s confidential tip line.

News Source : Steve Strunsky | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Two men killed, a woman injured in Newark shooting Saturday night/