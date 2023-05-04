Newark shooting : Police fatally shoot gunman after 4 people, including a 7-year-old child and a man, are killed in Newark shooting.

Seven-year-old girl and man killed in Newark shooting

A tragic event occurred in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday night, where a seven-year-old girl and a man were killed in a shooting. The incident happened after a gunman entered a home on Johnson Avenue and opened fire. Police responded to a domestic dispute at the home at around 8:45 p.m. and found the young girl dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a man critically injured.

As authorities arrived, an armed man approached police on Elizabeth Avenue near Watson Avenue. Newark Police shot the man, who later died. A fourth gunshot victim went to Beth Israel Hospital, and it is unknown what his condition is. Authorities say a semi-automatic handgun could be seen lying in the street among the evidence detectives are securing at the scene.

The Newark Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, and the state attorney general’s office is now the lead investigating agency in this quadruple shooting. As we wait to learn more about the victims, including that seven-year-old child, and the circumstances that led to this tragedy.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said, “Three people dead. It’s tragic. This is the reason why we have to come together to deal with issues of mental health, drug abuse, anger, conflict, and all kinds of other issues that we see in our communities in general.”

The incident is a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in America. It’s estimated that there are over 300 million guns in the United States, and the country has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the world. There have been numerous calls for stricter gun control laws, but the issue remains highly divisive, with some arguing that such laws would infringe on their Second Amendment rights.

The tragedy also highlights the impact of domestic violence on families and communities. Domestic violence is a widespread issue that affects millions of people each year. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence, and one in seven women and one in 25 men have been injured by an intimate partner.

The incident in Newark is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact that gun violence and domestic violence can have on families and communities. It’s a call to action for policymakers, law enforcement, and community leaders to work together to find solutions to these complex issues and prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

News Source : ABC7 New York

Source Link :7-year-old child, man killed after 4 people shot in Newark; gunman fatally shot by police/