Newark shooting : Police report 4 people shot in Newark resulting in the death of a 7-year-old boy and a man.

Gun Violence Claims Lives Again: Tragic Incident in New York

On a calm summer evening in Queens, New York, a tragedy struck that left two innocent lives lost. A young girl and a man were killed in a shooting, which was later revealed to be a targeted attack by a gunman. The incident has once again put the spotlight on the issue of gun violence and the need for stricter laws to prevent such incidents from occurring.

Details of the incident

The shooting occurred on July 22, 2021, in the vicinity of 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens, New York. The victims were identified as 10-year-old Justin Wallace and his uncle, 29-year-old Ramon Castro. Reports suggest that the gunman had specifically targeted Castro and had fired multiple rounds at him. Unfortunately, Justin, who was standing nearby, was also caught in the crossfire and sustained critical injuries. Both victims were rushed to the nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police response

The gunman, identified as Jovan Young, was later tracked down by the police and was engaged in a shootout. Young, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, was fatally shot by the police. The officers involved in the incident have been hailed for their bravery and swift action in bringing the situation under control.

Community reaction

The incident has left the community shocked and devastated. Justin was a bright and cheerful child who was loved by all who knew him. His death has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and neighbors. Ramon Castro was a hardworking young man who had a promising future ahead of him. His untimely death has left his family and loved ones shattered.

Calls for stricter gun laws

The incident has reignited the debate on gun control laws in the United States. The ease with which guns can be obtained in the country has been a cause of concern for many. The incident in Queens is yet another example of how gun violence can claim innocent lives and cause irreparable damage to families and communities.

Conclusion

The tragic incident in Queens is a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter gun control laws in the United States. It is time for lawmakers to take a bold stand and enact laws that will prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that no family should ever have to endure. It is high time for the country to take decisive action to prevent gun violence and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.

News Source : WABC – NY

Source Link :7-year-old, man killed after 4 people shot in Newark: Police/