Newark shooting : Sources report 2 casualties, including a 7-year-old child, among 4 individuals shot in Newark, NJ crime.

Tragic Shooting in Newark Leaves Two Dead, Including a 7-Year-Old Girl

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck in Newark, New Jersey, when four people were shot and two were killed, including a 7-year-old girl. According to sources, Newark Police responded to a domestic dispute at 363 Johnson Ave around 8:45 p.m. As authorities were responding to the home, an armed man on Elizabeth Avenue near Watson Avenue approached police. Newark Police shot the armed man, who later died.

When authorities entered the home, they found the 7-year-old girl dead with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man critically injured. A fourth gunshot victim went to Beth Israel Hospital, and their condition is unknown. A semi-automatic handgun was seen lying in the street among the evidence detectives are securing at the scene.

The Newark Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, and Eyewitness News will update the story as more information becomes available.

This tragedy is yet another example of the ongoing gun violence problem in the United States. It’s heartbreaking to think that a 7-year-old girl lost her life in a domestic dispute that turned deadly. It’s also concerning that an armed man approached police, leading to his own death.

Gun violence continues to be a major issue in the United States, and it’s time for lawmakers to take action to prevent these tragedies from happening. While some may argue that gun control laws infringe on their Second Amendment rights, the safety and well-being of innocent people should be the top priority.

It’s also important to address the root causes of gun violence, such as domestic disputes and mental health issues. By providing resources and support for those struggling with mental health and working to reduce domestic violence, we can work towards a safer society for all.

In the meantime, our hearts go out to the families of the victims in this tragic shooting. No one should have to experience the pain and loss that they are enduring. As a society, we must come together to address the issue of gun violence and work towards a safer future for everyone.

News Source : ABC7 New York

Source Link :NJ crime: 2 killed, including 7-year-old child, after 4 people shot in Newark: sources/