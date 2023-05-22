Newark Shooting today : One Dead and One Injured in Shooting Incident in Newark

One Man Dead and Another Injured in Newark Shooting today 2023.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating a shooting in Newark that left one man dead and another injured. The incident occurred on May 22, with 22-year-old Jamid Hardgrove of Newark being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital, while the other victim was treated for non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

News Source : RLS Media

