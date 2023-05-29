“Newark shooting” today : Police Report 1 Fatality and 1 Injury in Shooting Adjacent to Newark Park

Posted on May 29, 2023

Police report one fatality and one injury in shooting near Newark park today 2023.
One man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Newark on Sunday night. Siddiq Amin Hooper, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other victim was in stable condition at an area hospital. The incident occurred in the area of South Munn Avenue and Plymouth Street next to Vailsburg Park.

News Source : Jeff Goldman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

  1. Newark shooting
  2. Police investigation
  3. Gun violence
  4. Public safety
  5. Crime prevention
