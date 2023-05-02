newborn death : Irish Times reports couple receives €130,000 settlement from HSE over newborn’s death

Couple Settles High Court Action over Baby’s Death

A couple has settled a High Court action with the Health Service Executive (HSE) for €130,000 over the death of their baby. The infant died four days after delivery at Cork University Maternity Hospital in October 2012. The settlement was reached after mediation and does not include an admission of liability.

The Baby’s Condition

The baby, Antony Roan Rojo, was born in a “pretty hopeless status”, according to the couple’s barrister, Dr John O’Mahony SC. He stated that the baby never improved from this state and that the couple believed he should have been delivered earlier by caesarean section.

The Legal Case

The baby’s mother, Ancy Antony, and her husband, Rojo Purappanthanathu George, sued the HSE over the death of their second child. They also claimed nervous shock from witnessing the baby’s condition and realising he would not survive. The couple alleged that the mother, who had previously had a child by caesarean section, should have been offered a range of options for the delivery of her child. They claimed that a caesarean section should have been carried out on October 11th, 2012.

In the proceedings, it was claimed that there was a failure to identify and manage the risk factors in the pregnancy with all due speed, competence, skill, and diligence. It was further claimed that there was a failure to deliver the baby at an earlier stage in a timely fashion and a failure to have any regard for the mother’s obstetric history. There was an alleged failure to respond and act in a timely and appropriate manner to the baby’s requirements as warranted by his condition after birth.

The Outcome

All the claims were denied, but the couple has settled with the HSE for €130,000. The settlement was approved by Mr Justice Michael Hanna, who expressed his deepest sympathy to the parents. He hoped that the end of the litigation would help them towards closure.

