newborn screening disorder: What is the reason for not screening newborns for this disorder?

Babies and infants born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a devastating genetic disorder, are being denied life-saving drugs due to inaction at Te Whatu Ora, according to Dr Gina O’Grady, a senior paediatric neurologist at Starship Hospital. SMA is the leading genetic cause of death in New Zealand children under the age of 2, and the average life expectancy of an infant born with the most severe form of SMA (Type 1) is just 13 months. In September 2020, Pharmac, New Zealand’s drug-buying agency, announced it intended to fund the drug Spinraza to treat children with SMA. In April 2021, it funded a second drug, Risdiplam, which is taken orally and is more accessible. Treatment is most beneficial when it is administered in babies who are pre-symptomatic. However, SMA is yet to be added to the Newborn Screening Programme (NSP), which means newborns are still not being diagnosed at birth.

The NSP is a heel-prick blood test taken at birth that screens for more than 22 disorders. It highlights issues with the flawed SMN1 gene and identifies the disorder before it becomes symptomatic. However, SMA is not included in the programme, and the Ministry of Health has said it is unable to say when or if SMA will be added to the newborn screening programme. Dr O’Grady says a delayed or missed diagnosis is devastating for babies born with this disease, and in the most severe cases, it will lead to a fatal outcome. Marion Rogers, whose daughter Emily was diagnosed with Type 1 SMA in November 2019, is urging Te Whatu Ora to include SMA on the Newborn Screening Programme as soon as possible to prevent babies suffering or dying from a disorder that is now treatable in New Zealand. Emily’s health quickly went into free fall, and she had difficulty swallowing food. Biogen, the pharmaceutical company which developed Spinraza, granted Emily compassionate access to the drug. It was funded in Australia, but SMA’s “rare disorder” status meant that Pharmac did not consider it a priority medicine.

SMA occurs in one in every 10,000 births, and between five and six children will present with the disease in New Zealand every year. However, in the last two years, only two or three children have been diagnosed, and Dr O’Grady says that is deeply concerning. Fiona Tolich, one of the founders of Patient Voice Aotearoa, is the New Zealand face of SMA. She ran a four-year public advocacy campaign to fund Spinraza, eventually taking her case to the Human Rights Commission, fronting several protests at Parliament, and presenting to the United Nations. Tolich says she has spent years beating on the door of Pharmac trying to make it see the value in funding Spinraza, and she is devastated newborns are still not being screened. In a cruel irony, Tolich moved her family to Australia in January so she could access Spinraza. The mother of two has a less severe form of the disease and Spinraza ensures she retains her mobility.

Newborn screening Congenital disorders Early detection of disorders Inherited diseases Genetic testing in newborns

News Source : Rachel Smalley

Source Link :Why are newborns not being screened for this disorder?/