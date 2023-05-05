“Newburyport manufacturing facility explosion” Today : Boston 25 News: Man Killed in Newburyport Manufacturing Facility Blast Identified by Authorities as Result of a Violent Explosion

Explosion at Newburyport Manufacturing Facility Leaves One Dead and Four Injured

Authorities have identified the man killed in a ‘violent explosion’ at Newburyport manufacturing facility, early Thursday morning. According to the DA’s office, Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen, was killed while working inside the Newburyport manufacturing facility. O’Keefe was one of five who were in the building at the time of the explosion. Four other workers were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.

Firefighters in Newburyport responded to Seqens, a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at 9 Opportunity Way just after 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the building. They saw an industrial-sized vat from inside the building had moved about 30 feet because of the explosion and caused it to land in a nearby parking lot. There was major structural damage to the building, preventing firefighters and rescue crews from going inside until Thursday evening.

Video obtained by Boston 25 News captures the moment the building exploded, blasting roaring flames that lit up the night sky. This is the same building where a series of explosions happened in February 2020. Several explosions occurred at PCI Synthesis. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Investigators are returning to the scene on Friday to try and determine the cause of the blast. 25 Investigates has found that Newburyport pharmaceutical chemical company Seqens has racked up at least $168,000 in federal fines for its lengthy record of violating safety laws dating back to 2015 – including for failing to meet federal standards for emergency response and safe handling of hazardous materials.

The incident raises serious concerns about workplace safety, particularly in industries that handle hazardous materials. Seqens’ record of violating safety laws is particularly worrying, suggesting that the company may have prioritized profits over the safety of its workers.

The explosion also highlights the need for stricter safety regulations and more rigorous enforcement of existing regulations. Companies must be held accountable for ensuring the safety of their workers and the surrounding community. The loss of life and injuries at the Seqens facility are a tragic reminder of the dangers that workers face every day, and of the urgent need for action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the investigation into the cause of the blast continues, it is important that Seqens and other companies in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries take immediate steps to improve safety measures and ensure that workers are protected from harm. The families of those affected by the explosion deserve answers, and workers across the country deserve to feel safe on the job.

News Source : Natalie Khait

Source Link :Authorities identify man killed in ‘violent explosion’ at Newburyport manufacturing facility – Boston 25 News/