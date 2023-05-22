“Newcastle lockdown incident at Benfield School” today : Incident prompts lockdown at Newcastle’s Benfield School

Incident prompts lockdown at Newcastle’s Benfield School today 2023.

Newcastle’s Benfield School was locked down after someone entered the campus. Police were called to the scene and reassured parents that the person did not make it into the school building or interact with any pupils or staff. The school activated its emergency procedures and notified Northumbria Police.

News Source : Daniel Hordon

