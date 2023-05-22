“Newcastle school lockdown” today : Intruders Enter Grounds of Newcastle School, Prompting Lockdown

Intruders Enter Newcastle School Grounds, Prompting Lockdown today 2023.

Benfield School has been surrounded by a large police presence after emergency procedures were initiated by the staff. The reason for the emergency procedures is currently unknown, and the police are investigating the situation. No further details have been released at this time.

Read Full story : Newcastle school put into lockdown after intruders enter grounds /

News Source : ChronicleLive

Newcastle lockdown Intruders in Newcastle school Newcastle school security breach Lockdown procedures in Newcastle schools Safety measures in Newcastle schools