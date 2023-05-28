Newcastle United in talks to sign James Maddison according to journalist Rudy Galetti

James Maddison : Newcastle transfer news – James Maddison: Talks underway with Leicester City, says journalist Rudy Galetti

Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that Newcastle United are in talks with Leicester City over the potential signing of James Maddison. Galetti stated that Eddie Howe’s side is looking to strengthen its midfield ahead of the Champions League next season. Maddison has been identified as a leading target, with negotiations already underway. Newcastle failed to sign the England international last summer after two offers worth up to £50m were rejected. However, Leicester is said to be willing to entertain offers as Maddison enters the final year of his contract. Maddison’s impressive form this season, with 10 goals and nine assists in 29 Premier League appearances, makes him an attractive signing for Newcastle.

News Source : GiveMeSport

