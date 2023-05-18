1. #NewcastleBrightonPL

Key Events:

– Caicedo starts at right-back for Brighton and Gross is in midfield.

– Undav’s shot from 25 yards is blocked.

– Kick-off.

– Peter Oh notes that Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke is the nephew of former Dutch international and erstwhile Southampton manager Jan Poortvliet.

– Eddie Howe expresses confidence in Brighton’s players and strategy.

– Brighton’s jazzy kit color is noted.

– Jason Steele starts in goal for Brighton.

– Lewis Miley is named on the bench for Newcastle.

– Starting lineups are announced.

– The match begins at 7.30pm BST.

When is the match between Newcastle and Brighton taking place?

The match is taking place on a Thursday night, which is a bit discombobulating for those who struggle to keep track of the days of the week.

Who is starting for Brighton?

Caicedo is starting at right-back for Brighton once more, while Gross is in midfield. Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper Jason Steele is also starting for the team.

Will Brighton lose Caicedo and Mac Allister this summer?

It is almost certain that Brighton will lose Caicedo and Mac Allister this summer, but they will receive a lot of money for them.

Who is on the bench for Newcastle?

Teenage midfielder Lewis Miley is on the bench for Newcastle after being withdrawn from England’s squad for the Under-17 European Championships.

What is the significance of this match for Brighton and Newcastle?

Brighton is continuing its quest for Europe, while Newcastle has a strong interest in playing continental football next season. A win for Brighton would put a Champions League spot within reach, while Newcastle would be one step closer to sealing their return to Europe’s top table.

Who is the Newcastle manager?

The article does not mention who the current Newcastle manager is.

