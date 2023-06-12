Newhaven Murders: Josh Bashford and Chloe Bashford Found Deceased – Obituary Included







Obituary of Josh Bashford

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Josh Bashford, who was tragically found dead alongside his wife Chloe Bashford, in their home in Newhaven.

Josh was born on March 14, 1985, in Brighton, and grew up in the nearby town of Lewes. He was a devoted husband and father to their two young children, and worked as a software engineer at a local tech company.

Josh was known for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and love for adventure. He was an avid hiker and enjoyed exploring the beautiful countryside around his home. He was also an accomplished musician, and often played guitar and sang at local gigs and open mic nights.

Josh will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his children, parents, and siblings during this difficult time.





